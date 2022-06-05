Watch Queen & Adam Lambert Open The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert

Today marks the Queen of England’s Platinum Jubilee, and Buckingham Palace has thrown a giant “Platinum Party” celebrating 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne. Opening the celebrations is Queen (the band, aptly named for this occasion) and Adam Lambert singing “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and “We Are The Champions.” Paddington Bear was also on hand for the festivities in an opening clip, where he helped himself to too much afternoon tea.

Many more artists performed across three stages outside the palace, such as Sir Rod Stewart (singing “Sweet Caroline”), Craig David, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, and Elbow. The 96-year-old Queen herself was technically not in attendance due to “mobility problems,” but in a pre-recorded clip, she tapped along to the beat of “We Will Rock You” via teacup. Watch Queen’s performance below.

