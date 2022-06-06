Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play “Soul To Squeeze” & “Scar Tissue” With John Frusciante For The First Time Since 2007

June 6, 2022
A few months ago, Red Hot Chili Peppers released a new album, Unlimited Love, the first album they made with John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. Frusciante performed with the band for the first time in 13 years back in February 2020 and, one pandemic later, RHCP are just now embarking on a global stadium tour with Frusciante in tow. It kicked off on Saturday night in Seville, Spain, and that means that the band performed some tracks with Frusciante for the first time in a while. They did the Blood Sugar Sex Magik era track “Soul To Squeeze,” which later appeared on the Coneheads soundtrack, and Californication‘s “Scar Tissue” for the first time with Frusciante since 2007. Check out video below.

