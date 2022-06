Last month, the Japanese rock heavy-hitters Boris announced a new album, Heavy Rocks (2022), their third album to have that title following different ones in 2002 and 2011. It’s their follow-up to W, which came out at the very beginning of the year. They shared “She Is Burning” from it when the album was announced, and now they’re back with the soaring and transcendent “Question I.” Check it out below.

Heavy Rocks (2022) is out 8/12 via Relapse.