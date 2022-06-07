UK rockers Editors have announced their seventh album, EBM, coming in September. Following up 2018’s Violence, EBM is Editors’ first full-length project with Benjamin John Power, aka Blanck Mass, who was announced as a full-time Editor last month along with the single “Heart Attack.” Now, Editors are sharing another new song, “Karma Climb,” which also has a video.

“There is a strong physicality to this record,” Power says of EBM. “EBM started its life with the intention of connecting with people and filling a very physical space. There is also however an emotional physicality running throughout; An urgency and a sense of panic. An unease. Even in its more tender moments there is a yearning for connection.”

“Ben has certainly been a shot of adrenaline in our creative process,” frontman Tom Smith adds of working with Power. “The songs are so immediate, and in your face.” He also says of “Karma Climb,”: “It’s about hedonistic escapism, not only from the world generally, but also from what people think of you.”

Listen and watch “Karma Climb” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Heart Attack”

02 “Picturesque”

03 “Karma Climb”

04 “Kiss”

05 “Silence”

06 “Strawberry Lemonade”

07 “Vibe”

08 “Educate”

09 “Strange Intimacy”

TOURDATES:

06/17 – Spain @ O Son Do Camino

06/24 – Spain @ Mallorca Live

07/09 – Spain @ Mad Cool

07/14 – Romania @ Electric Castle

07/19 – Italy @ Balena Festival

07/30 – Spain @ Low Festival

08/05 – UK @ Wide Skies and Butterflies

08/14 – Belgium @ Hear Hear Festival

08/28 – UK @ Victorious Festival,

10/05 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

10/07 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

10/09 – Hamburg, Germany @ Edel-Optics Arena

10/10 – Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee

10/12 – Krakow, Poland @ Club Studio

10/13 – Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

10/15 – Paris, France @ Olympia

10/16 – Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

10/17 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

10/19 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus

10/20 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

10/21 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol

10/23 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

10/24 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

EBM is out 9/23 via Play It Again Sam.