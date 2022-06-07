Editors – “Karma Climb”

UK rockers Editors have announced their seventh album, EBM, coming in September. Following up 2018’s Violence, EBM is Editors’ first full-length project with Benjamin John Power, aka Blanck Mass, who was announced as a full-time Editor last month along with the single “Heart Attack.” Now, Editors are sharing another new song, “Karma Climb,” which also has a video.

“There is a strong physicality to this record,” Power says of EBM. “EBM started its life with the intention of connecting with people and filling a very physical space. There is also however an emotional physicality running throughout; An urgency and a sense of panic. An unease. Even in its more tender moments there is a yearning for connection.”

“Ben has certainly been a shot of adrenaline in our creative process,” frontman Tom Smith adds of working with Power. “The songs are so immediate, and in your face.” He also says of “Karma Climb,”: “It’s about hedonistic escapism, not only from the world generally, but also from what people think of you.”

Listen and watch “Karma Climb” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Heart Attack”
02 “Picturesque”
03 “Karma Climb”
04 “Kiss”
05 “Silence”
06 “Strawberry Lemonade”
07 “Vibe”
08 “Educate”
09 “Strange Intimacy”

TOURDATES:
06/17 – Spain @ O Son Do Camino
06/24 – Spain @ Mallorca Live
07/09 – Spain @ Mad Cool
07/14 – Romania @ Electric Castle
07/19 – Italy @ Balena Festival
07/30 – Spain @ Low Festival
08/05 – UK @ Wide Skies and Butterflies
08/14 – Belgium @ Hear Hear Festival
08/28 – UK @ Victorious Festival,
10/05 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
10/07 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
10/09 – Hamburg, Germany @ Edel-Optics Arena
10/10 – Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee
10/12 – Krakow, Poland @ Club Studio
10/13 – Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
10/15 – Paris, France @ Olympia
10/16 – Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks
10/17 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
10/19 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus
10/20 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
10/21 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol
10/23 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith
10/24 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

EBM is out 9/23 via Play It Again Sam.

