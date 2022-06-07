Watch Angel Olsen Bring “Big Time” To Kimmel

News June 7, 2022 By Ryan Leas
Last week, Angel Olsen released her stunning, gorgeous new album Big Time. If you ask me, it’s one of the best albums of this year so far — and its title track is a particular favorite of 2022. (It also landed on our five best songs of the week list when it was released.) Last night, Olsen brought that song to Kimmel. The performance is straightforward, adorned only by some bucolic footage behind the band akin to the cover of Big Time. Olsen’s got some powerful vocal moments in there, and it made me excited to see this and the rest of the album in a live setting. Perhaps it’ll have the same effect on you. Check it out below.

