Black Country, New Road Announce First US Tour Dates Opening For Black Midi

Black Country, New Road were one of the breakout bands of the pandemic. They released their debut album, For The First Time, in 2021, and followed that up earlier this year with Ants From Up There, which just landed on our 50 Best Albums Of 2020 So Far list. They were supposed to head out on the road in the US for the first time in support of that album in February, but those dates were cancelled after frontman Isaac Wood left the band.

But today Black Country, New Road have announced a new string of US dates opening for Black Midi in the fall. They’ll also have their own headlining show in New York City. “As is the case with all our upcoming shows we will be performing a set of completely new music,” the band wrote in a statement. “We will not be playing any music from For The First Time or Ants From Up There.” That tracks with what they’ve been doing recently at shows on their side of the pond.

“We are incredibly excited to finally make our way out to the states and look forward to seeing as many of you as possible whilst we are out there,” the band said.

Check out the dates below — all but the NY show are with Black Midi.

09/05 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/06 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

09/07 Richmond, VA @ The National

09/09 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/10 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

09/12 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/14 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/16 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/20 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

09/22 Pomona, CA @ Glass House

09/23 San Diego, CA @ Music Box

09/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

09/27 San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

09/28 Sacramento, CA @ Harlows

09/29 Reno, NV @ Cargo

Tickets for the BC,NR headlining NYC set go on sale this Friday (6/10). Black Midi tickets are on sale now.