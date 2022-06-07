Day N Vegas 2022 Has SZA, J. Cole, And, Yes, Travis Scott

Day N Vegas 2022 Has SZA, J. Cole, And, Yes, Travis Scott

The rap-centric musical festival Day N Vegas has announced its 2022 lineup. Headliners are SZA, J. Cole and, yes, Travis Scott.

Scott went off-the-radar for a short while following the crowd surge at his Astroworld festival that killed 10 people and injured many more, but he performed at the Billboard Music Awards last month and set his first festival dates since the tragedy at Primavera Sound events in South America. Those festivals take place in November, which means that Day N Vegas will happen before that: Scott is headlining on September 4.

Other artists performing at Day N Vegas include Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, Pusha T, Joji, Aminé, City Girls, T-Pain, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Steve Lacy, Tems, Syd, Sabrina Claudio, and more.

It will take place on Labor Day weekend (September 2 to 4) at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. More details here.

