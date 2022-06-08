Jack White – “If I Die Tomorrow”

Jack White – "If I Die Tomorrow"

Late last year, Jack White announced not one but two forthcoming albums. After a few months spent rolling it out, the first of those, Fear Of The Dawn, arrived in early April. We already knew the second, Entering Heaven Alive, was slated for release in July. Today, we get the first official preview of it.

Recently, White’s been playing “If I Die Tomorrow” in concert. Now, he’s shared the official recording. It comes with a video directed by Brantley Gutierrez. Check it out below.

Entering Heaven Alive is out 7/22 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.

