Future Teens – “Same Difference”

New Music June 9, 2022 By James Rettig
June 9, 2022
Future Teens are back with a new single, “Same Difference,” the Boston band’s first original track since last year’s Deliberately Alive EP. It’s a chiming indie-rock song, with Daniel Radin taking the lead on vocals and Amy Hoffman coming in on the chorus for some inspirational high school advice: “But remember what your sister said/ ‘If you look for someone just as different/ Well then not every part is going to fit/ It’s not either or to give up or give in.'” Listen below.

“Same Difference” is out now via Triple Crown Records.

