Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been granted a restraining order against Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander, who on Thursday attempted to crash the singer’s wedding and was arrested for trespassing. Alexander, who was briefly married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004, was reportedly armed with a knife when he entered Spears’ home, is ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Spears and Asghari, and the singer’s Thousand Oaks estate.

“Fortunately, Alexander is incarcerated and under an emergency protective order,” Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart told Page Six. I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he should be.”

Rosengart added: “This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe, and she was a stunning and happy bride.”

Despite the disturbance, Spears and Asghari did tie the knot on Thursday in an intimate ceremony at Spears’ estate. Among the 60 or so guests in attendance were Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton. Spears walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

Last year, Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship.