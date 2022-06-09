Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari was reportedly interrupted on Thursday when her first husband Jason Alexander showed up trying to crash the event. According to TMZ, Alexander went live on Instagram as he approached the event’s security, saying he’d been invited by the singer. Alexander apparently also said that Spears was his “first and only wife” and that he planned to crash. Alexander livestreamed all the way into Spears’ home and wedding tent before a “physical struggle” took place and police were called to the scene.

According to Variety, Alexander was arrested on the scene when police found he had an out of county warrant. Previously he was arrested in Franklin, Tennessee for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking. Alexander is a childhood friend of Spears’; they were married in 2004, but the union was annulled 55 hours later.

Spears was reportedly set to marry Asghari in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. As PEOPLE reported, the wedding is said to be an intimate gathering comprised of her close circle, and Spears is rumored to be dressed in Versace. TMZ says her brother Bryan is attending, but her mom, dad, and sister are not invited. Her two sons with Kevin Federline, Sean and Jayden, are also not there, though a rep said they “wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

Spears and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video and started dating soon after. Last fall, Spears revealed that the couple had gotten engaged. Earlier this year, Spears said a pregnancy with Asghari had ended in miscarriage.

Last year, Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship.

Horrifying. Jason Alexander crashed Britney's wedding and somehow broke into her house and went on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/1l8ji2lQTN — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) June 9, 2022

UPDATE: According to People, Spears and Asghari did tie the knot. Among the 60 or so guests in attendance were Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton. Spears walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”