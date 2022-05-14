Britney Spears Says Her Pregnancy Has Ended In Miscarriage

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari revealed today that Spears’ recently announced pregnancy had ended in miscarriage. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they posted jointly. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

They continued: “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Spears also captioned: “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support.”

Spears first announced her pregnancy in April. Earlier in the year, a few weeks after being freed from the conservatorship that had controlled her business and personal life for the past 13 years, Spears announced that she and Asghari were attempting to conceive. In 2020, she expressed her wish to have a baby with Asghari in court while fighting the conservatorship. Her father Jamie, who controlled the conservatorship, had opposed the plan.

She has previously given birth to two sons, Sean Preston Federline in 2005 and Jayden James Federline in 2006.