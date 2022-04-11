Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy

Britney Spears is pregnant. The singer announced on Instagram today that she and fiancé Sam Asghari are expecting a child. She has previously given birth to two sons, Sean Preston Federline in 2005 and Jayden James Federline in 2006.

In December, a few weeks after being freed from the conservatorship that had controlled her business and personal life for the past 13 years, Spears announced that she and Asghari were attempting to conceive. In 2020, she expressed her wish to have a baby with Asghari in court while fighting the conservatorship. Her father Jamie, who controlled the conservatorship, had opposed the plan.

Referring to her previous pregnancies, Spears wrote, “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Her full announcement message is below:

I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!

Spears recently signed on to write a tell-all memoir, and she’s been invited by Congress to discuss the flaws in America’s conservatorship system.