Britney Spears Sells “Tell-All Memoir” For $15M

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New Music February 21, 2022 1:30 PM By James Rettig
0

Britney Spears has reportedly sold a “tell-all memoir” to publishers Simon & Schuster for $15 million in what a source told Page Six is “one of the biggest [deals] of all time, behind the Obamas.” The pop star has been increasingly vocal since being freed from a 13-year conservatorship late last year. Last week, she revealed that she had received an invitation from Congress to discuss the conservatorship system.

As Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn has been promoting her own recently-released memoir, Britney hinted that she was also working on a book. “I’m thinking of releasing a book next year,” she wrote on Instagram back in October. And then in January, accompanied by a photo of a typewriter: “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

Spears’ memoir has not been officially announced, which means there are no release details yet.

