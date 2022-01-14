Britney Spears has broken her silence around sister Jamie Lynn’s interview with Good Morning America, which aired in two parts yesterday (Wednesday). Ostensibly an interview to promote Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said, the interview touched on the elder Spears’ now-ended conservatorship and the fractured relationship between the sisters.

Sharing a statement to social media, Spears wrote that she had been “really sick” with a 104-degree fever but “looked at my phone and I see that my sister did her interview to promote her book […] lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring.” Spears also addressed the part where Jamie Lynn called Spears’ behavior before the conservatorship “erratic,” “paranoid,” and “spiraling.”

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time,” Britney said of Jamie Lynn’s recollection of the time period. “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense [thinking face and book emoji] ??? REALLY ???”

ABC News‘ Juju Chang also asked Jamie Lynn about Spears’ July comment that it “hurt me deeply” that Jamie Lynn had performed a medley of remixed songs by the pop star at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards. “I was doing a tribute to honor my sister and all the amazing things that she’s done,” Jamie Lynn said. “I have cleared up with the fact that I don’t think she’s personally upset with me about that. Truthfully, I don’t know why that bothers her.”

Spears responded, writing, “I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!!”

Spears continued, writing that she had actually wanted to perform remixes of her music on tour, implying that she had been denied. “Britney sitting there [at the RDMAs] seeing a 15 minute performance of everything I have ever wanted…. But see, I always was the bigger person,” she said.

“They all got to DO IT and PLAY ME and I always sat there and took it,” she added. “But see, now it’s a joke … the last thing I would ever do is ask for what was just given to her !! So yes, they did ruin my dreams.”

Britney said that she’d confronted Jamie Lynn at the time, asking why she agreed to the remix performance when she “knew I was waiting to change my show.” Jamie Lynn allegedly replied, “Well, it wasn’t my idea.”

“Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!” Spears said, adding that she would be taking a break from Instagram for now. “The media, this business has always been extremely hateful to me. I’ve given enough … MORE than enough. I was never given back ever what I want.”

“My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104 degree fever, not being able to move in my bed,” she ended. “My family love to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

The full statement is below.