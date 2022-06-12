Watch Halsey Cover “Running Up That Hill” At Gov Ball

News June 12, 2022 10:26 AM By James Rettig
Halsey just put out a new single after some drama over their label allegedly forcing them to make TikToks before the song could be officially released. At their headlining Governors Ball set on Saturday night, Halsey performed that new single, “So Good,” for the first time. They also, out of absolutely nowhere, covered Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” which hasn’t been having a moment or anything. “I’m sorry guys, I just had to do it!” Halsey joked after the cover. Check out video below.

