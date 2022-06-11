Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” continues its resurgent hot streak, reaching No. 2 on the UK charts and No. 3 on the Billboard Global 200. It’s also the most-streamed song in the world each day on Spotify with about eight million streams per day. Now, an “astonished” Bush has shared another statement of appreciation.

Writing on her website, Bush says:

Running Up That Hill has just gone to No 2 in the UK charts and No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden…. How utterly brilliant! It’s hard to take in the speed at which this has all been happening since the release of the first part of the Stranger Things new series. So many young people who love the show, discovering the song for the first time. The response to ‘Running Up That Hill’ is something that has had its own energy and volition. A direct relationship between the shows and their audience and one that has stood completely outside of the music business. We’ve all been astounded to watch the track explode! Thanks so much to everyone who has supported the song and a really special thank you to the Duffer Brothers for creating something with such heart.

All best wishes,

Kate

Earlier in June, the famously reclusive Bush released an initial statement expressing her joy at the song’s newfound popularity thanks to a strong sync in Stranger Things season 4.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix,” she wrote. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too! Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.”

“I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July,” she concluded. “Best wishes, Kate.”