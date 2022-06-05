If you haven’t heard, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is having another moment thanks to being used in the most recent season of Stranger Things. Bush, who very infrequently shares statements on her website, has commented on the phenomenon in a new post.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix,” she wrote. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too! Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.”

“I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July,” she concluded. “Best wishes, Kate.”

As for how the series’ music supervisor Nora Felder landed Bush, Sony Music Publishing’s Wende Crowley told Variety:

“Nora Felder came to us pre-pandemic to discuss the idea of using it as Max’s ‘song’ for this season. She wanted to make sure it was within the realm of possibility before she got the Duffer Brothers on board with the idea, since the song was going to be such a focal point to Max’s storyline. Kate Bush is selective when it comes to licensing her music and because of that, we made sure to get script pages and footage for her to review so she could see exactly how the song would be used.”

It turned out the singer was already a fan of Stranger Things: “Once the team could understand the intent and vision, Bush granted her permission.”