Kate Bush Shares Christmas Message
The grand art-pop queen Kate Bush mostly lives in seclusion these days, though she’ll occasionally pop up to make her presence known. In 2014, Bush played a series of live shows in London, her first in 35 years. These days, there’s persistent noise around a possible collaboration with longtime fan Big Boi. Three years ago, Bush issued a message clarifying that she was not a supporter of the UK’s Tory party. And today, Bush has posted a Christmas message on her website, a rare communique from this rare artist.
In her message, Bush talks about the effect of COVID, asserts that the workers of the UK’s National Health Service deserve pay raises, and describes her joy at coming into contact with a goldcrest, a tiny rare bird. Here’s what Bush has written:
With nearly two years of Covid, are any of us the same people we were before? It’s left everyone confused and uncertain of the future.
It’s been a terrible time of loss for so many. I want to say a big thank you to all the people on the front line and in the NHS. I have such huge respect for all the nurses and doctors who’ve already been working flat out for nearly two years. These caring people are showing such extraordinary acts of kindness to others. Let’s hope they get the pay rises they rightly deserve.
I’d like to mention something that happened a few weeks ago on a walk; stopping to look at the view, I noticed something moving in a tree right beside me. It was a Goldcrest – the smallest bird in Europe, even smaller than a wren. I stood still, hoping not to frighten it away. Its colouring is beautiful – a peacock’s eye on each wing and a striking yellow streak on its tiny head. This gorgeous little ball of fluff flew away after ten minutes or so. I’ve only ever seen one once before and very briefly. It made my day. In these strange times, I really hope you can get the chance to stop for a moment and feel nature around you.
Please stay safe. Wishing you a restful Christmas and hoping 2022 is a happier year for everyone .
With love
Kate