Kate Bush Shares Christmas Message

The grand art-pop queen Kate Bush mostly lives in seclusion these days, though she’ll occasionally pop up to make her presence known. In 2014, Bush played a series of live shows in London, her first in 35 years. These days, there’s persistent noise around a possible collaboration with longtime fan Big Boi. Three years ago, Bush issued a message clarifying that she was not a supporter of the UK’s Tory party. And today, Bush has posted a Christmas message on her website, a rare communique from this rare artist.

In her message, Bush talks about the effect of COVID, asserts that the workers of the UK’s National Health Service deserve pay raises, and describes her joy at coming into contact with a goldcrest, a tiny rare bird. Here’s what Bush has written: