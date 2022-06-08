The 10 Best Kate Bush Songs

A self-taught pianist, Bush earned a record deal with EMI as a teenager after crafting a demo with Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour; the latter had recognized her songwriting talent right away. Bush was already a prolific composer and songwriter, and started playing out in London as the KT Bush Band prior to recording her 1978 debut, The Kick Inside. That album spawned a UK #1 hit, her 1978 debut single “Wuthering Heights,” and Bush was off.

Over the next few years, she moved toward producing her own albums and built a studio near her home to record her music. These things contributed greatly to her unfettered creativity, which evolved from piano to synthesizer-driven technology such as the Fairlight CMI. Bush also became known for combining avant-garde dance moves into her performances — her 1979 Christmas Special is the stuff of legend — which enhanced her music’s impact.

Today, Bush tends to stay out of the spotlight. She last released an album in 2011 (50 Words For Snow) although she did emerge in 2014 for a 22-date concert residency, Before The Dawn, that drew fans from all over the world. Her legacy lives on via her many high-profile fans — to name a few, Tori Amos, PJ Harvey, Stevie Nicks, Sky Ferreira, Rosalía, Florence Welch, and Anohni — and perhaps the person who is her biggest champion, Big Boi of Outkast.

You really can’t go wrong with anything in Kate Bush’s catalog — and 1985’s Hounds Of Love is a good place to start with her albums — but here’s a primer of notable Bush songs for when you need a break from hill running.