Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is the sort of immortal song that seems to have revivals of various types over the years, and somehow still never gets old. It’s been covered a lot over the years, but recently had a whole new pop culture moment thanks to the fourth season of Stranger Things. In it, there’s an ongoing storyline revolving around the character Max and her reaction to the song.

Lots of people seem to be enjoying the latest Kate Bush resurgence, including Kate Bush herself. She issued a rare statement about it, writing: “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” she wrote. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too! Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.”

“Running Up That Hill” had previously peaked on the UK charts at #3 when it was first released, and re-charted at #6 after being featured in the Olympics Closing Ceremony in 2012. But in America, it’s setting some new records for Bush. It’s on this week’s Hot 100 at #8, Bush’s first Top 10 appearance. The song previously peaked at #30 in 1985, the year that the song was released. “Running Up That Hill” took 36 years, nine months, and a week to go from its Hot 100 debut to its first week in the top 10. The record-holder for that feat is Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run,” which peaked at #69 on the Hot 100 in December 1958 and finally appeared in the Top 10 in December 2020 after 62 years and two weeks.

Billboard also notes that “Running Up That Hill” was #1 on the Digital Song Sales chart and #6 on the Streaming Songs chart with 17.5 million streams.

“Hill” led the pack of Bush songs landing on the Spotify Viral Chart, with “Cloudbusting,” “Hounds Of Love,” and “Wuthering Heights” all appearing too. Looks like Stranger Things may have kicked off the summer of Kate Bush.