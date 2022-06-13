Desert Daze’s Sick 2022 Lineup Has Iggy Pop, Sky Ferreira, Tame Impala Playing Lonerism, & More 

News June 13, 2022 12:02 PM By James Rettig
News June 13, 2022 12:02 PM By James Rettig
The tenth edition of Desert Daze will take place this September, and the fest has just revealed its 2022 lineup. Headliners are Tame Impala (who will play sophomore album Lonerism in its entirety for its 10th anniversary), Iggy Pop (in his only scheduled North American show this year), and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (performing “an exclusive Southern California set,” per a press release).

Also on the roster is Sky Ferreira, Chicano Batman, the Marias, BADBADNOTGOOD, JPEGMAFIA, Perfume Genius, Aldous Harding, Men I Trust, Viagra Boys, Nation Of Language, Duster, Nilüfer Yanya, Show Me The Body, Daniel Rossen, Black Country, New Road, and more.

This year’s Desert Daze will take place from September 30 to October 2 in Lake Perris, CA. More details on tickets here.

