La Luz – “San Fernando Shadow Blues”

New Music June 14, 2022 3:44 PM By Ryan Leas
Last month, La Luz returned with a new single called “Endless Afternoon,” their first new music since their 2021 self-titled album. That’s the A-side to a forthcoming 7″ and we already knew that the B-side, “San Fernando Shadow Blues,” was on the horizon. Today, that track is here. Like its predecessor, “San Fernando Shadow Blues” is a hazy, deeply Californian song — right in this band’s wheelhouse. Check it out below.

The “Endless Afternoon” 7″ is out 7/7 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.

