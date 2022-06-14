Erasure Announce New Album Day-Glo (Based On A True Story)

In 2020, Erasure released a new album, The Neon, and last year they continued re-iterating on it with a remix album and a companion EP. Today, they’re announcing another album that was also created from pieces of The Neon: Day-Glo (Based On A True Story, a collection of 10 new tracks that, in some form, use elements from their previous album but is its own thing. As a press release lays out:

Vince Clarke, finding himself with unscheduled time to spend in the studio, began manipulating files for tracks from The Neon, their acclaimed 2020 album release. With no agenda in mind, gradually a hidden landscape in the tracks began to emerge – one that revealed a track within a track, another world within The Neon. Clarke explored this further, progressing some of the techniques he was using until the tracks that make up Day-Glo (Based on a True Story) started to fall into place. Andy Bell then took these tracks into the studio and, with long-time collaborator Gareth Jones, began work on his parts. Although undoubtably Erasure, a sense of improvisation permeates the tracks as Bell worked on vocals that built, through collage, into the finished album. The final album bears little resemblance to the original source material, although echoes of The Neon can be heard from time to time. Instead, the album is an alternative look at Vince and Andy’s world, something that could only have been created when the artists were confronted with circumstances that allowed a little introspection to create something entirely new.

There’s no proper single from the album yet, but you can check out a brief preview below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Based On A True Story”

02 “Bop Beat”

03 “Pin-Prick”

04 “The Conman”

05 “Now”

06 “Inside Out”

07 “Harbour Of My Heart”

08 “3 Strikes And You’re Out”

09 “The Shape Of Things”

10 “The End”

Day-Glo (Based on a True Story) is out 8/12 via Mute.