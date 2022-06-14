It’s an all-around exciting time to be Post Malone. On top of releasing new album Twelve Carat Toothache, Posty is a new dad AND is newly engaged. During a recent visit with SiriusXM / Howard Stern, Posty covered Pearl Jam’s classic 1994 song “Better Man.”

Telling Stern why he opted to cover “Better Man,” Post Malone said: “I remember my brother Jordan, he was a Marine, and he was stationed in Hawaii. And we went up to go see him. I was 12, 13, maybe. And he played this song, and we were driving around. This was on an island you could drive around in a couple hours. And he played it, and I guess I’ve just been thinking about that a lot lately.”

“So when you hear ‘Better Man,’ you think of your brother who was a Marine?” asked Stern. “Every moment. And it makes me fuckin’ cry,” replies Post. “[My brother] is just a beautiful man. And he introduced me to Pearl Jam in a big fuckin’ way.”

Watch Post Malone’s cover below.