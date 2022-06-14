Contrary to earlier reports, Britney Spears has clarified that her brother, Bryan Spears, was not invited to her wedding last Thursday. In a strongly worded Instagram post, Britney wrote that he was “never invited to my wedding” and referenced a 2020 interview her brother gave on Drew Plotkin’s podcast where he described Britney’s (now-ended) conservatorship as “a great thing” for the Spears family. “We’ve had to work together as a family to keep it all going,” Bryan said at the time. “One person might be on stage and doing this, but it’s a sacrifice from everybody. Everyone is putting in, to some degree, a little bit to keep everything going.”

In that interview, Bryan also shed some light onto Britney’s efforts to end the long-running conservatorship, saying at the time: “She’s always wanted to get out of it. It’s very frustrating to have — whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating. She’s wanted to get out of it for quite some time.”

Well, Britney apparently wants to set the record straight — and that is that Bryan was very much NOT invited to her wedding:

“Bryan, your podcast interview was so SPECIAL [eye roll emoji],” she said. “I know you and the family had no bad intentions at all whatsoever taking all those years away when I wanted to honestly just be a respected individual with a glass of red wine. But like you said in your interview, Bryan when asked by that incredibly kind man, ‘Why doesn’t your family just let her be?’ Your response was, ‘She can’t even make a dinner reservation.’ None of you ever wanted it to end because you all loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing !!! What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!! You were never invited to my wedding, so why even respond ???”

She continued: “You hurt me and you know it,” then added, “Psss, I have an assistant to make my dinner reservations … DID YOU NOT KNOW???” Britney then concluded: “I know you’re my blood, and yes blood runs deep, but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me… GO FUCK YOURSELF Bryan – Fuck you.”

This contradicts what Bryan’s girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, has said about why Bryan wasn’t in attendance. In a since-deleted post on the couple’s joint Instagram, Conklin wrote that Bryan had gone to his daughter’s elementary school graduation last Thursday, the same day Britney married Sam Asghari. “Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000,” Conklin wrote. “We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage!”

Britney’s estranged sister Jamie Lynn and mother Lynne Spears (who were also not invited to the wedding) publicly congratulated the singer despite the fact that Britney has repeatedly called them out for enabling her 14-year conservatorship. “Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!” Lynne commented on Britney’s wedding photos. “I am soooo happy for you! I love you!” Jamie Lynn, meanwhile, opted to double-tap her older sister’s post.

In her note, Britney also had some strong words for the police, writing how, like her father (who oversaw the 14-year conservatorship), cops “make me feel like absolutely nothing.” She added, “Just because [cops] wear a star on their shirt every day, they think that gives them the opportunity to bully people.”

Anyway, that certainly settles that: absolutely zero members of Britney’s family attended her wedding. But who needs family when you have Madonna? Read Britney’s whole statement below.