Just last week, Camae Ayewa announced her new Moor Mother album Jazz Codes and shared lead single “Woody Shaw.” The album is out at the very beginning of July, so perhaps that explains why Ayewa is already back to grace us with another track.

The latest preview of Jazz Codes is “Rap Jasm,” a collaboration with AKAI SOLO and Justmadnice. Check it out below.

Jazz Codes is out 7/1 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.