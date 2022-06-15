Just last month, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith teamed up with Emile Mosseri for a collaborative album, and today the composer is back with news of a new solo album, her first since 2020’s The Mosaic Of Transformation. The new album is called Let’s Turn It Into Sound, and Smith recorded it alone at her home studio. “The album is a puzzle,” she said in a statement. “[It] is a symbol of receiving a compound of a ton of feelings from going out into a situation, and the song titles are instructions to breaking apart the feelings and understanding them.”

Today, Smith is sharing the album’s lead single, “Is It Me Or Is It You?,” which comes with a video directed by Sean Hellfritsch that features Smith wearing a motion capture suit. “It gave me an opportunity to further embody the vocal entity I created for this album,” Smith explained. “This song is about breaking free from others’ perceptions of you and playing with the line between what is yours and what is being projected onto you. Sometimes we project pain onto others & vice/versa – I wanted to play with that in the lyrics and keep in theme with playing with sound/phonetics.”

Watch and listen below. Smith also contributed to our just-published list of favorite Paul McCartney songs.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Have You Felt Lately?”

02 “Locate”

03 “Let It Fall”

04 “Is It Me Or Is It You?”

05 “Check Your Translation”

06 “Pivot Signal”

07 “Unbraid: The Merge”

08 “Then The Wind Came”

09 “There Is Something”

10 “Give To The Water”

Let’s Turn It Into Sound is out 8/26 via Ghostly International. Pre-order it here.