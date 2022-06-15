Up until now, the world hasn’t gotten to see much non-music-video acting from Harry Styles, the pretty young man and currently-dominant pop star. Styles had a pretty good supporting role in Dunkirk and a split-second end-credits cameo in Eternals, and that’s been it. Later this year, though, Styles will star in two different movies. The more consequential of them is the psychological-thriller period piece Don’t Worry Darling, since that’s where Styles met director and current girlfriend Olivia Wilde, an event that has kept the online-gossip industry afloat. But Styles also plays the lead in a new film called My Policeman, and that one gets a trailer today.

My Policeman is the new movie from Michael Grandage, a British director who mostly works in theater. Like Don’t Worry Darling, My Policeman is set in the ’50s, and it stars Styles as a married police officer who falls in love with another man. You might not get all of that from the new teaser trailer, which is extremely short and also light on plot specifics. It does, however, feature Harry Styles smiling, looking concerned, and generally being handsome. Check it out below.

My Policeman arrives in theaters 10/21, and it’ll stream on Amazon 11/4. It’s also worth noting that the trailer ends with the image of Riz Ahmed drumming shirtless in The Sound Of Metal, which is a pretty compelling challenge to Harry Styles’ general handsomeness.