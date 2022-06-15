Sam Prekop – “Saturday Sunday”
Sam Prekop is preparing to release Sons Of, his new collaborative improvisational album with the Sea And Cake bandmate John McEntire. In the meantime, he’s got another adventurous electronic piece out today. “Saturday Sunday” is a 22-minute keyboard exploration released through the Australian label Longform Editions. Prekop has this to say about it:
This piece, “Saturday Sunday,” is presented as a studio journal of sorts, written over the span of two weeks or so, it’s a faithful document, an impression, a contour of my daily practice during this time. Consciously leaving the ambition for the piece absolutely open ended, with intention to follow the work as it evolved. In a sense a protracted improvisation on a micro and macro level, of split seconds and entire days and nights. Hoping to be surprised, perhaps confronted with all of the accumulated choices that add up to making the music. To finish the piece, with hopes to hear it differently than the day before, as if never before, to call it complete.
Listen below.