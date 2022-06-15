Shalom – “Bad To The Bone” & “Agnes” (Glass Animals Cover)
Saddle Creek’s newest artist is Shalom, one of those artists whose music is accessible but hard to pin down. The mercurial spirit only makes sense given her biography: Born in Maryland, raised in South Africa, and coming of age as a Black woman in a predominantly white and male New Brunswick DIY scene, she’s now based in Brooklyn, where she’s been spearheading a long-distance collaboration with producer Ryan Hemsworth, a guy known for boiling a range of genres down to sleek, artful modern pop.
Shalom originally connected with Hemsworth through his collab-heavy Quarter-Life Crisis project for Saddle Creek, which led to a deal with the legendary indie label. A full album created in tandem with Hemsworth is coming next year, but today we get two tracks, an original and a cover. Believe it or not, the one called “Bad To The Bone” is not the cover. It’s a skittering track somewhere between glam rock and electronic pop, built around the refrain “I love it when it hurts, baby/ Don’t get too close.” Shalom’s statement:
“Bad To The Bone” was the last song Ryan and I wrote after 4 days of making songs nonstop — it came out so easily and spontaneously that I didn’t really have time to think about it while it was happening. Thinking now, also after spending time with the song as a listener, the song is very special – it’s all about knowing something is bad for you and chasing it anyway. because sometimes you weigh risk and reward…and the risk is the reward.
The other song is a cover of Glass Animals’ “Agnes” that puts soothing vocals against a driving bassline that can’t decide if it’s jarring or hypnotic, dredging up some gorgeous accompaniment along the way. Shalom shared thoughts on that one too:
“Agnes” remains one of my favorite Glass Animals songs, and this cover is so dear to me because I feel like it really considers the character. This cover focuses on Agnes herself — the bass led direction of the song gives me room to think about her, and her decisions and her pain. and I love that you can feel how bad she’s hurting from hearing my retelling of it. Long live Agnes.
Hear both songs below.