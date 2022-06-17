The 10 Best Paul McCartney Songs Post-Beatles

McCartney can do what he pleases as an 80-year-old musician whose income doesn’t depend on Spotify’s pennies. Anyone his age can be a, bleh, “craftsman.” Accuse him of recording albums as excuses to tour, but those albums are pretty good, the most recent of which, McCartney III, demonstrates how allegiance to pop song form means nothing without a sort of giggly pleasure from limning its boundaries.

The following songs approximate the range of his obsessions. No “Band On The Run,” “Silly Love Songs,” or “Ebony And Ivory,” tunes that range from the sublime to the execrable and not part of my McCartney canon. The Paul McCartney who operated as the world’s biggest DIY artist fascinates me most.