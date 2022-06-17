Earlier tonight, Drake dropped a huge surprise: his seventh album, the follow-up to 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, would be streaming at midnight. “7th studio album HONESTLY, NEVERMIND out at midnight,” Drake captioned on Instagram. Drake, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre, and Black Coffee are credited as the project’s executive producers. The only featured guest performer is 21 Savage, on the final track “Jimmy Cooks.”

As XXL noted, rumors had been swirling among fans last week that Drake was planning to release a mixtape called Summer 22. The big news brought a lot of famous names out of the woodwork on Instagram, with Lil Yachty, LaLa Anthony, and Rich The Kid sharing support.

Honestly, Nevermind is arriving less than a year after Certified Lover Boy, which came out in September. CLB debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart and yielded the #1 single “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Young Thug and Future.

Honestly, Nevermind is out now via OVO/Republic.