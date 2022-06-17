Stream Drake’s Surprise New Album Honestly, Nevermind

New Music June 17, 2022 12:00 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Stream Drake’s Surprise New Album Honestly, Nevermind

New Music June 17, 2022 12:00 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Earlier tonight, Drake dropped a huge surprise: his seventh album, the follow-up to 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, would be streaming at midnight. “7th studio album HONESTLY, NEVERMIND out at midnight,” Drake captioned on Instagram. Drake, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre, and Black Coffee are credited as the project’s executive producers. The only featured guest performer is 21 Savage, on the final track “Jimmy Cooks.”

As XXL noted, rumors had been swirling among fans last week that Drake was planning to release a mixtape called Summer 22. The big news brought a lot of famous names out of the woodwork on Instagram, with Lil Yachty, LaLa Anthony, and Rich The Kid sharing support.

Honestly, Nevermind is arriving less than a year after Certified Lover Boy, which came out in September. CLB debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart and yielded the #1 single “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Young Thug and Future.

Honestly, Nevermind is out now via OVO/Republic.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Paul McCartney Song For His 80th Birthday

2 days ago 0

Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo Opens Up About Being A Furry

3 days ago 0

Britney Spears Clarifies That Her Brother Was Not Invited To Her Wedding: “GO FUCK YOURSELF Bryan”

3 days ago 0

Everything Old Is New Again, And Everything New Is Out Of Luck

4 days ago 0

Lizzo Removes Ableist Slur From “Grrrls” After Criticism

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest