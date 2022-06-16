Drake Announces New Album Honestly, Nevermind Out Tonight

Drake has announced that the follow-up to last year’s Certified Lover Boy will be out tonight at midnight. Posting to his Instagram, Drake wrote: “7th studio album HONESTLY, NEVERMIND out at midnight.” The surprise news is even more wild, considering how it’s been fewer than nine months since Drake’s meme-heavy Certified Lover Boy (featuring guest spots from Lil Baby, Travis Scott, JAY-Z, Lil Durk, Giveon, Future, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, et al.) dropped. (Maybe this is what the emojis were pregnant with?)

Drake has also shared the album tracklist and producer info in a separate post. Honestly, Nevermind features executive producers Drake, Noah 40 Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre, and Black Coffee.

This news also comes just hours after Beyoncé revealed plans to release new music — an album called Renaissance in July. So it’s a pretty exciting new music day, for sure. Stay tuned for more news around Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Falling Back”

03 “Texts Go Green

04 “Currents”

05 “A Keeper”

06 “Caling My Name”

07 “Sticky”

08 “Massive”

09 “Flight’s Booked”

10 “Overdrive”

11 “Down Hill”

12 “Tie That Binds”

13 “Liability”

14 “Jimmy Cooks”