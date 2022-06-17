Two days ago Foo Fighters announced the star-studded lineups for their pair of tribute concerts honoring their late, great drummer Taylor Hawkins. Today they’re back with additions to both shows.

The 9/3 gig at London’s Wembley Stadium will now feature Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones (who played with Dave Grohl and fellow Hawkins tribute performer Josh Homme), multi-instrumentalist Alain Johannes, teen drumming phenom Nandi Bushell, Chic founder and super-producer Nile Rodgers, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, super-producer and Foo Fighters collaborator Greg Kurstin, and “a special appearance” by Chris Rock. No that doesn’t mean they’ve dropped the controversial Dave Chappelle from the lineup — both Rock and Chappelle will appear. At the Kia Forum in LA on 9/27, they’re adding Jones, Johannes, Novoselic, and Kurstin plus P!NK, LeAnn Rimes, and Heart’s Nancy Wilson.

Tickets for both the London and Los Angeles shows are on sale today at 9AM local time.