Foo Fighters Announce Lineups For Taylor Hawkins Tributes In London & LA

In March, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died suddenly at the age of 50, and the surviving band members immediately cancelled all of their plans. Last week, Hawkins’ Foo Fighters bandmates announced plans for a couple of huge concerts that would pay tribute to Hawkins — one at Wembley Arena in London and one at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. At the time, the band didn’t announce any of the all-star guests who would appear at the shows. Today, though, they’ve said which stars will perform at the London show, and there are a lot of them.

UPDATE: The band has also announced the lineup for the LA tribute.

The lineup for the London show on 9/3 includes big names like Liam Gallagher, who dedicated a performance of “Live Forever” to Hawkins after his passing, and Josh Homme, the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman and perennial Dave Grohl ally who hasn’t been in public much since last year, when he got into a messy custody battle with his ex-wife Brody Dalle that featured multiple restraining orders and abuse allegations. Another controversial figure on the lineup for the London show is Dave Chappelle, who’s billed as making a “special appearance” and who famously sang Radiohead’s “Creep” with the Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden last year, when the Foos headlined the arena’s first concert after COVID restrictions were first listed.

Other rock stars on the London bill include surviving Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor, surviving Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Pretenders leader Chrissie Hynde, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, the Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, veteran jazz drummer Omar Hakim, the Darkness drummer Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Chevy Metal, with more guests to be announced.

In Los Angeles, the lineup will feature most of the same artists with a few substitutions. Gallagher, Hynde, Supergrass, and Chappelle won’t be performing, but Hawkins’ pre-Foo Fighters employer Alanis Morissette will, along with Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Jon Theodore, Brad Wilk, and Pat Wilson. Everyone else from London will reprise their appearance: May and Taylor, Lee and Lifeson, Ronson, Copeland, Chaney, Hakim, Taylor, Van Halen, and Chevy Metal.