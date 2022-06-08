Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

In March, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died suddenly at the age of 50 while getting ready to play a Foos show at a festival in Bogotá, Colombia. The tributes poured in from Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Pearl Jam, and countless others. In the wake of Hawkins’ death, the Foo Fighters naturally cancelled their touring plans. Later this year, though, the remaining members of the Foo Fighters will pay tribute to Hawkins in a pair of huge tribute show in London and Los Angeles.

The first Taylor Hawkins show is coming to London’s Wembley Stadium 9/3, and the second will happen at the Kia Forum in LA 9/27. The lineups for those two shows haven’t been announced yet, but they’ll feature Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee, the five surviving members of Foo Fighters. The band is co-presenting both shows with the Hawkins family.

This morning, Hawkins’ widow Alison posted a message on Taylor Hawkins’ Twitter. It’s her first public statement since Taylor’s death. She thanked fans for their love and support and wrote that she considers them to be part of her family. Here’s her message: