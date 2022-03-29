Foo Fighters Cancel Tour Following Taylor Hawkins’ Death: “Let’s Take This Time To Grieve”

Foo Fighters have cancelled their upcoming tour following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band had dates set in the United States, Europe, and Australia for the rest of 2022 — they were also scheduled to perform at the Grammys ceremony this Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the statement reads. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”