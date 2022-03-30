Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To “True Rock And Roll Hero” Taylor Hawkins

McCartney has been in the Foo Fighters’ orbit for a long time, and he’s worked with them in multiple capacities in recent years. He played drums on a Hawkins-fronted track from their 2017 album Concrete And Gold, and last year he inducted the Foos into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, sitting in on their cover of the Beatles’ “Get Back.”

Here’s Macca’s message about Hawkins:

Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him.⁣

⁣

Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.⁣

⁣

I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! – on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys. Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on ‘Get Back’. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night. All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart.⁣

⁣

God bless his family and band – Love Paul X

Some of the other recent tributes to Hawkins have come from Perry Farrell, Liam Gallagher, and Miley Cyrus, who dedicated her set at Lollapalooza Brazil to Hawkins. Variety reported today that this Sunday’s Grammys ceremony will also feature a tribute to Hawkins.

