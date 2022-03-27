Taylor Hawkins’ 8 Best Drumming Moments

Taylor Hawkins was a drummer’s drummer. As a kid in middle school just learning how to play, I would watch footage of Hawkins pounding the drums on YouTube. His idiosyncratic performances, which merged captivating power with stylistic finesse, were visual just as much as they were aural. His long, blond hair would fly around him as his sticks blurred into an almost imperceptible haze. When I received Hawkins’ signature sticks as a gift during my adolescence, I used them until they were virtually nothing but shreds of wood. I’d like to think that it was the proper way to use Hawkins’ sticks, playing with such verve until there was nothing left of them.

Foo Fighters are renowned for their stamina-testing live shows, and Hawkins was the impetus of that. He served as the perfect backbone for a juggernaut rock band. Night after night, he would dedicate all that he had. He filled every arena and festival field with his colossal sound. Hawkins was a singular force in his band, and, despite the fact that former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl was the frontman, Hawkins maintained a spotlight of his own. That’s why highlighting some of his best moments in drumming is so integral to understanding exactly why Hawkins was a bona fide drummer’s drummer.