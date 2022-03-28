Perry Farrell posted a touching video eulogy to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on his social media. Farrell, who refers to Hawkins as his “best friend” in the clip, talked about their relationship and his respect for Hawkins as a musician.

“Taylor Hawkins died yesterday. He was my best friend — beloved in my home by my wife, my children, even my dogs,” Farrell began. “He was one of the most passionate drummers I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. When I think of him, I sum it up with one word: velocity. He had the gift to maintain a confident, striking and stroking velocity on drums.”

“There’s a large part of my heart that I had reserved for him. I accepted him into my heart when we became friends because he was such a pure guy, so pure of heart,” Farrell continued. “I would receive texts from Taylor. They were always bits and pieces of songs he was writing or looking to write or wanted me to listen to. I got music tidbits as often as I got ‘I love yous.'”

Here’s the full video: