Stream The Emo-Gone-Electronic Supergroup Couplet’s New EP1
Couplet — the electronic rock band featuring punctuation-minded emo heavyweights Tanner Jones (You Blew It!), Evan Weiss (Into It. Over It.), and Adam Beck (Into It. Over It.) — made their debut last year with the succinctly and accurately titled LP1. Today they’re back with a three-song release that, naturally, is called EP1. The moody, understated tone to these tracks belies how much dynamic musical architecture is there beneath the surface, and even how hooky the songs are on the surface. I guess if Jeff Tweedy can write hypnotic melodies without raising his voice much, these guys can too. Listen below.