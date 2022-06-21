Built To Spill – “Fool’s Gold”

A couple months ago, Built To Spill announced their first new album in seven years, When The Wind Forgets Your Name, the follow-up to 2015’s Untethered Moon and their first for Sub Pop after 20 years on Warner Records. So far, we’ve heard two tracks from it — “Gonna Lose” and “Understood” — and today we’re getting a third, “Fool’s Gold,” which comes with a goofy midlife crisis-core music video directed by Jordan Minkoff. Check it out below.

When The Wind Forgets Your Name is out out 9/9 on Sub Pop.