Built To Spill – “Fool’s Gold”

New Music June 21, 2022 12:12 AM By James Rettig
0

A couple months ago, Built To Spill announced their first new album in seven years, When The Wind Forgets Your Name, the follow-up to 2015’s Untethered Moon and their first for Sub Pop after 20 years on Warner Records. So far, we’ve heard two tracks from it — “Gonna Lose” and “Understood” — and today we’re getting a third, “Fool’s Gold,” which comes with a goofy midlife crisis-core music video directed by Jordan Minkoff. Check it out below.

When The Wind Forgets Your Name is out out 9/9 on Sub Pop.

