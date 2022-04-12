After an extremely fruitful two-decade run with Warner Records, Built To Spill returned to the indie realm with 2020’s Daniel Johnston covers album. Today they announce their first album for their fellow Pacific Northwest institution Sub Pop.

When The Wind Forgets Your Name is out in September (yes, this will be a five-month rollout). It’s the first new Built To Spill album since 2015’s Untethered Moon, and it finds BTS mastermind Doug Martsch backed by two members of the Brazilian psychedelic jazz-rock band Oruã, Le Almeida and João Cases. Oruã will open for Built To Spill on tour this year, but onstage Martsch will be joined by his new lineup of Melanie Radford and Teresa Esguerra.

The lead single and opening track from When The Wind Forgets Your Name is out today. “Gonna Lose” is an especially visceral and echo-laden take on a concise Doug Martsch guitar-pop track, one that somehow feels both longer than its two-and-a-half-minute runtime and over way too fast. “I’ve come to realize time’s all wrong,” Martsch sings. “Answers materialize, then they’re gone.”

Below, you can watch director Jordan Minkoff’s “Gonna Lose” video, featuring animation by Minkoff and Lee McClure. You can also find the tracklist, which features consecutive songs called “Never Alright” and “Alright.” Does it also have tracks called “Rock Steady” and “Spiderweb” back to back? No doubt! Finally, you can survey Built To Spill’s massive itinerary of North American live shows, most of which are happening this spring and summer before the album drops.

TRACKLIST:

1 “Gonna Lose”

2 “Fool’s Gold”

3 “Understood”

4 “Elements”

5 “Rock Steady”

6 “Spiderweb”

7 “Never Alright”

8 “Alright”

9 “Comes A Day”

TOUR DATES:

04/13 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues **

04/14 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues **

04/15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues **

04/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues **

04/20 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project ^ !

04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Rockstar Bar ^ !

04/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^ !

04/23 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^ !

04/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theater ^ !

04/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad ^ !

04/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre ^ !

04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^ !

04/29 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^ !

04/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^ !

05/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^ !

05/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans ^ !

05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East ^ !

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^ !

05/06 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern ^ !

05/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^ !

05/08 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^ !

05/10 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry ^ !

05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer # %

05/12 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club # %

05/13 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall # %

05/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise # %

05/15 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met # %

05/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl # %

05/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl # %

05/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls # %

05/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi # %

05/21 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall + $

05/22 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe & Brewery + $

05/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall + $

05/25 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers + $

05/26 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room + $

05/27 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theater + $

05/28 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater + $

05/29 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater + $

06/03 – Hood River, OR @ The Ruins

06/23 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

07/23 – Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival

07/30 – Stanley, ID @ Sawtooth Family Gathering

08/06 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/07 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/11 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge ^ @

08/12 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM ^ @

08/13 – Billings, MT @ The Pub Station ^ @

08/15 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall @ FBC ^ @

08/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^ @

08/17 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater ^ @

08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^ @

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^ @

08/20 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall ^ @

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater ^ @

08/23 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop ^ @

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %

08/25 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre # %

08/26 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre # %

08/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall # %

08/29 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground # %

08/30 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts # %

09/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live # %

09/03 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony # %

09/04 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest # %

09/06 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre * =

09/07 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine * =

09/08 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater * =

09/09 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall * =

09/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live * =

09/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room * =

09/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Social * =

09/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits * =

09/15 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall * =

09/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn Birmingham * =

09/17 – Memphis, TN @ Growler’s * =

09/18 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom * =

09/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag * =

09/20 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note * =

09/21 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater * =

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater * =

09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall * =

* w/ Orua

^ w/ Prism Bitch

! w/ Itchy Kitty

# w/ Wetface

% w/ Blood Lemon

+ w/ Sunbathe

$ w/ Distant Family

@ w/ Braided Waves

When The Wind Forgets Your Name is out 9/9 on Sub Pop.