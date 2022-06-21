Last month, Stella Donnelly announced her sophomore album Flood. So far we’ve heard lead single “Lungs,” and today she’s back with the title track.

“This song feels like a sad little adventure,” Donnelly said in a statement. “I wrote it in the dark depths of a Melbourne winter lockdown where it had been raining for consecutive weeks. Everyone around me was falling into their own version of depression at different times. It felt like a flood of trauma yet at the same time, we were given an opportunity of time to work through stuff that weʼd been distracting ourselves with for so long prior to the pandemic.”

“Flood” also comes with a video directed by Donnelly, Nick McKk, and Grace Goodwin. “This clip is pure ridiculous play, like going to your grandparents’ house where you and your cousins would get up to the most elaborate film projects,” Donnelly said. “We always ran around the house making home movies that tried to re-enact other films and much like this clip here, they always ended in some sort of minor catastrophe. With this video for ʻFloodʼ we have made a very feeble attempt at recreating the legendary OK GO video clip for ʻHere it Goes Againʼ and we failed gloriously.” Check it out below.

Flood is out 8/26 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.