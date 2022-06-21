Stella Donnelly – “Flood”

Emma Daisy

New Music June 21, 2022 8:38 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Stella Donnelly – “Flood”

Emma Daisy

New Music June 21, 2022 8:38 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Last month, Stella Donnelly announced her sophomore album Flood. So far we’ve heard lead single “Lungs,” and today she’s back with the title track.

“This song feels like a sad little adventure,” Donnelly said in a statement. “I wrote it in the dark depths of a Melbourne winter lockdown where it had been raining for consecutive weeks. Everyone around me was falling into their own version of depression at different times. It felt like a flood of trauma yet at the same time, we were given an opportunity of time to work through stuff that weʼd been distracting ourselves with for so long prior to the pandemic.”

“Flood” also comes with a video directed by Donnelly, Nick McKk, and Grace Goodwin. “This clip is pure ridiculous play, like going to your grandparents’ house where you and your cousins would get up to the most elaborate film projects,” Donnelly said. “We always ran around the house making home movies that tried to re-enact other films and much like this clip here, they always ended in some sort of minor catastrophe. With this video for ʻFloodʼ we have made a very feeble attempt at recreating the legendary OK GO video clip for ʻHere it Goes Againʼ and we failed gloriously.” Check it out below.

Flood is out 8/26 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Duke Deuce & Glorilla’s “Just Say That” Video Is A Berserk Masterpiece

4 days ago 0

80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Paul McCartney Song For His 80th Birthday

7 days ago 0

Louis Theroux Discusses His Viral TikTok Rap “Jiggle Jiggle”

4 days ago 0

Drake On Honestly, Nevermind Reaction: “It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest