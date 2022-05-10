Stella Donnelly – “Lungs”

New Music May 10, 2022 9:52 AM By James Rettig
0

In 2019, the Australian musician Stella Donnelly released her debut full-length, Beware Of The Dogs, which landed her on our list of the Best New Bands from that year. Now she’s back with her sophomore album, Flood, which was written while Donnelly moved between various cities in her home country during lockdown. “I had so many opportunities to write things in strange places,” she said. “I often had no choice about where I was. There’s no denying that not being able to access your family with border closures, it zooms in on those parts of your life you care about.”

Today, she’s sharing the playful lead single “Lungs,” which comes along with a video that Donnelly co-directed with Duncan Wright. “Very loosely based on the Banded Stilts of my album cover, the character I play in red is a wobbly adult, doing their best with their new set of legs and responsibilities, trying to make it look easy but very much on unsteady ground,” she said in a statement. “I wanted this video to celebrate the child, firm in their footholds, intimidatingly honest, not to be messed with, they are the strength and power of this video no matter how much I try to assert myself as the boss.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Lungs”
02 “How Was Your Day?”
03 “Restricted Account”
04 “Underwater”
05 “Medals”
06 “Move Me”
07 “Flood”
08 “This Week”
09 “Oh My My My”
10 “Morning Silence”
11 “Cold”

Flood is out 8/26 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here. Check out her upcoming tour dates here.

