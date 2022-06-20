Drake On Honestly, Nevermind Reaction: “It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet”

On Friday, with only a few hours of advance notice, Drake released his new album Honestly, Nevermind. It’s hard to know what to expect with a surprise Drake album, but safe to say that nobody expected this guy to make a house album with very little rapping. Instead, Drake takes these dance beats and sings resigned, passive-aggressive relationship stuff over them. It’s an absolutely perverse choice, and online reaction to the album has been, at best, mixed. Drake says that’s fine.

As Complex reports, someone caught Drake on camera at his album release party. In the video, Drake seems to address the way people took to Honestly, Nevermind. Drake’s reaction to the reaction is almost performatively blithe. Talking to the camera, Drake says, “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good. That’s what we do. That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.” And then he sings along with his own “your pussy is calling my name” bit from “Calling My Name.”

So there you have it. Drake would never be so petty that he would actually concern himself with a lukewarm album reception, and we need to accept the possibility of a record so excellent we don’t understand it yet. Case closed.

It actually looks like that release party was on Thursday night, before the world even got to hear Honestly, Nevermind, so maybe Drake was anticipating that reaction. Or maybe the party was happening after midnight, and Drake just took a quick peek at Twitter, where the album’s reaction was pretty much instantaneous. Either way, funny shit.

Just before the album’s release, as HipHopDX points out, Drake went on the first episode of Table For One, his new SiriusXM radio show, and he declined to say too much about the new LP: “It took us about six, seven months to make maybe, and [it’s] something that I always wanted to do. I don’t really want to over-explain it; I just want to play it ’cause it’s a bunch of music that I love.” During that same episode, Drake also talked about the third installment in his Scary Hours EP series, which is apparently coming soon: “I got another Scary Hours pack coming too in a little bit. Maybe not right now [laughs]. I need you to just take this in right now, but I have a Scary Hours. I’ma slap some headtops off with this Scary Hours pack.”