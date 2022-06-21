Secret Machines returned in 2020 with Awake In The Brain Chamber, their first album in a dozen years and the first since the death of founding member Benjamin Curtis. Curtis worked on the comeback LP despite leaving Secret Machines to focus on his other band School Of Seven Bells in 2007. Now remaining members Brandon Curtis (Benjamin’s brother) and Josh Garza are readying the release of two EPs. There’s a reissue of their 2008 effort Dreaming Of Dreaming, recorded by Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds drummer Jim Sclavunos, which features an alternate version of “Dreaming Of Dreaming” with Sclavunos on drums. There’s also a set of new tunes called Day 21.

Today the band is sharing one track from each release. Here’s what Brandon Curtis had to say about Day 21’s throbbing, screeching, spookily catchy title track:

While Josh and I were finishing up Awake In The Brain Chamber, we started to tinker with some new song ideas. “Day 21” is a bit of a departure for us, for sure. If someone were to do a pencil drawing of Nitzer Eb’s Join In The Chant and Front 242’s Don’t Crash and then smudged it with a damp finger, I guess thats what we were going for.

He also shared a statement on “Dreaming Of Dreaming (Mavrogeorgis and Sclavunos Version)” from the reissue:

Back in 2008, just after Benjamin left the band, Josh and I were trying to figure out our next steps. Fortunately for us, Peter Mavrogeorgis invited us to Long Island where he was just setting up a recording studio in the basement of his parents’ house. Jim Sclavunos was there and together he and Peter produced the track “Dreaming Of Dreaming.” With Peter playing guitar and Jim adding some percussion it was an amazing experience. And definitely inspired us to move ahead with the next record.

Check out both songs below.

Both Secret Machines EPs are out 7/15.