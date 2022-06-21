Previously Unreleased Codeine, Karate, & Current Coming In Numero Group’s “’90s Month”

News June 21, 2022 11:18 AM By James Rettig
0

Previously Unreleased Codeine, Karate, & Current Coming In Numero Group’s “’90s Month”

News June 21, 2022 11:18 AM By James Rettig
0

The archival label The Numero Group has announced a month dedicated to the ’90s. The appropriately-titled ’90s Month will include reissues from Codeine, Karate, Current, and Unwound — most of those featuring some unreleased tracks.

First up on September 2 is a 10th anniversary edition of Unwound’s Live Leaves, the live recording document the band produced after their final 2001 album Leaves Turn Inside You that was then released in 2012. This vinyl edition includes the recordings of “December” and “October All Over,” which were previously only available on the MP3 version of the album.

On September 16, a previously unheard album length session from Codeine will be released called Dessau. It was recorded by the slowcore trio between their pair of albums, 1990’s Frigid Stars and 1994’s The White Birch.

On September 30, Numero Group is putting out a box set dedicated to the recently reunited Karate that includes their final three albums: Unsolved, Some Boots, and Pockets, plus their Cancel/Sing EP. The box set includes three previously unissued tracks from their double album Unsolved.

And finally, on October 7, the Detroit emo band Current is getting a collection called Yesterday’s Tomorrow Is Not Today that includes the tracks from their sole album, two EPs, split 7″s, plus nine previously unreleased alternate tracks.

More details and pre-order information for all of these can be found here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Duke Deuce & Glorilla’s “Just Say That” Video Is A Berserk Masterpiece

4 days ago 0

80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Paul McCartney Song For His 80th Birthday

7 days ago 0

Louis Theroux Discusses His Viral TikTok Rap “Jiggle Jiggle”

4 days ago 0

Drake On Honestly, Nevermind Reaction: “It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest