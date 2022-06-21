Previously Unreleased Codeine, Karate, & Current Coming In Numero Group’s “’90s Month”

The archival label The Numero Group has announced a month dedicated to the ’90s. The appropriately-titled ’90s Month will include reissues from Codeine, Karate, Current, and Unwound — most of those featuring some unreleased tracks.

First up on September 2 is a 10th anniversary edition of Unwound’s Live Leaves, the live recording document the band produced after their final 2001 album Leaves Turn Inside You that was then released in 2012. This vinyl edition includes the recordings of “December” and “October All Over,” which were previously only available on the MP3 version of the album.

On September 16, a previously unheard album length session from Codeine will be released called Dessau. It was recorded by the slowcore trio between their pair of albums, 1990’s Frigid Stars and 1994’s The White Birch.

On September 30, Numero Group is putting out a box set dedicated to the recently reunited Karate that includes their final three albums: Unsolved, Some Boots, and Pockets, plus their Cancel/Sing EP. The box set includes three previously unissued tracks from their double album Unsolved.

And finally, on October 7, the Detroit emo band Current is getting a collection called Yesterday’s Tomorrow Is Not Today that includes the tracks from their sole album, two EPs, split 7″s, plus nine previously unreleased alternate tracks.

More details and pre-order information for all of these can be found here.