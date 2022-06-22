Rat Tally – “Spinning Wheel”

New Music June 22, 2022 10:56 AM By James Rettig
0

Early last year, Rat Tally — the project led by singer-songwriter Addy Harris — released a one-off single, “Shrug,” to announce her signing to 6131 Records. That track landed on our best songs of the week list, but we haven’t heard from Rat Tally since then. Today, though, Harris is unveiling the details behind her first full-length album, In My Car. It features guest spots from Jay Som and Madeline Kenney, and the whole thing will be out in August. She’s introducing it with “Spinning Wheel,” a sighing and melodic one about wanting to get a rise out of someone: “I wish you would scream at me/ At least then I could say a few things/ I was ready on sight/ But you brought a ghost to a fist fight.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Longshot”
02 “Spinning Wheel”
03 “Zombies”
04 “Tacoma Narrows”
05 “Prettier”
06 “In My Car” (Feat. Madeline Kenney)
07 “Allston”
08 “Phone”
09 “White Girls” (Feat. Jay Som)
10 “Hold Me Over”
11 “Mount Auburn Cemetery”
12 “Looking For You”

In My Car is out 8/12 via 6131 Records.

